Comments

Health

Quebec sees 489 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations jump by 20

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Quebec moves to the ‘orange zone’ of the pandemic
Now that Montreal and the Quebec City region are in the COVID-19 “orange zone”, how do we get out of it? Global’s Dan Spector asks Dr. Christopher Labos.

Quebec reported 489 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday as the province continues to see an upward trend of new infections.

The caseload stands at 68,617 since the health crisis began in March. There have been more than 59,000 recoveries.

The province also recorded one additional death, but authorities say it occurred between Sept. 15 and 20. The death toll is 5,805.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec at beginning of second coronavirus wave as cases jump, top doctor warns

Aside from the caseload, the number of hospitalizations also surged by 20 from the previous day. As of Tuesday, there are 168 people in hospital.

Of them, 28 patients are in intensive care — a decrease of two.

A total of 25,025 tests were administered on Sunday, the latest day for which screening data is available. To date, 2,115,208 tests have been given.

