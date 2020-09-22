Quebec sees 489 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations jump by 20

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 489 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday as the province continues to see an upward trend of new infections.

The caseload stands at 68,617 since the health crisis began in March. There have been more than 59,000 recoveries.

The province also recorded one additional death, but authorities say it occurred between Sept. 15 and 20. The death toll is 5,805.

Aside from the caseload, the number of hospitalizations also surged by 20 from the previous day. As of Tuesday, there are 168 people in hospital.

Of them, 28 patients are in intensive care — a decrease of two.

A total of 25,025 tests were administered on Sunday, the latest day for which screening data is available. To date, 2,115,208 tests have been given.

