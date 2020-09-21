Quebec’s coronavirus cases surge as province reports 586 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 586 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the province’s total to 68,128.

The jump comes as the province has moved to tighten controls in the Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches regions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Three additional deaths were recorded Monday, but they stem from earlier in the month. The death toll stands at 5,804 after health authorities found a previous fatality was mistakenly attributed to the virus.

Hospitalizations also surged by 10 from the previous day to 148. Of them, 30 people are in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Quebec reported 23,126 tests carried out on Saturday, the latest day for which the information is available.

