Quebec curfew: Police issued close to 1,000 tickets last week

Nearly 1,000 Quebecers received a fines last week because they didn’t respect the province-wide COVID-19 curfew.

This is what the Ministry of Public Security reported on Monday. The curfew is still in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in red zones. It aims to prevent gatherings.

Police distributed 984 tickets between Feb. 1 and 7, a little less than the previous week.

For over a month now, officers have given out an average of 1000 fines per week.

During the first week of February, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) issued 320 fines for not complying with the curfew, including 12 on the greater Montreal highway network.

Within the same time period, the Montreal police reported having issued 219 tickets, a slight decrease compared to the previous week.

Between Jan. 25 and 31, police issued a total of 1,084 tickets to people who didn’t respect the curfew, compared to 1,090 between Jan. 18 and 24, and 1,429 between Jan. 11 and 17.

This is in addition to the 740 fines that had been distributed on Jan. 9 and 10, when the health measure came into force.

In total since Jan. 9, 5,327 statements of offence — with fines ranging from $1,000 to $6,000 — have been issued by the police in connection with the curfew.

Last Friday, Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault warned on social media that the police would continue to enforce the rules scrupulously.

“This weekend, our police forces will hold sustained operations to control the curfew, throughout our territory,” she tweeted.

“The current situation is encouraging and I thank Quebecers for respecting the health instructions.”

The number of new COVID-19 cases was under 1,000 in Quebec on Monday, with 853 and 15 deaths reported.

Quebec has recorded 10,046 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

— With files from Global’s Brittany Henriques

