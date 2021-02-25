B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are set to provide a Thursday update on British Columbia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference comes after B.C. reported 456 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two additional deaths.

In a written statement, health officials said active cases had dipped slightly to 4,668, while another 7,924 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

The province says it will start vaccination of people born before 1941 and who receive home support as of March 1, and of anyone over the age of 80 starting March 15.

Earlier Wednesday, the province said it had begun hiring more professionals in advance of that vaccine rollout.

More information on the rollout for people over the age of 80 will be provided on Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said earlier this week.

— With files from Simon Little