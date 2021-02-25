Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
WATCH LIVE: B.C. health officials provide an update on the COVID-19 response on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. PT.

Health officials are set to provide a Thursday update on British Columbia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference at 1 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

The press conference comes after B.C. reported 456 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two additional deaths.

In a written statement, health officials said active cases had dipped slightly to 4,668, while another 7,924 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

The province says it will start vaccination of people born before 1941 and who receive home support as of March 1, and of anyone over the age of 80 starting March 15.

Read more: Health professionals being recruited as B.C. ramps up for mass COVID-19 vaccination

Earlier Wednesday, the province said it had begun hiring more professionals in advance of that vaccine rollout.

More information on the rollout for people over the age of 80 will be provided on Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said earlier this week.

— With files from Simon Little

