Health professionals being recruited as B.C. ramps up for mass COVID-19 vaccination

The B.C. government says more professionals are being recruited to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 in the coming months.

Dentists, midwives, pharmacy technicians and some retired nurses are being hired to make sure there are enough people to vaccinate the general population.

The government has revealed from March 1 to 15, the province is planning to start vaccinating people born before 1941 who receive home support.

Then, from March 15 to 31, people over 80 in the general population can start getting the vaccine through a community clinic.

However, it is not clear yet where those community clinics will be located with more information expected next Monday.

The province says it will start reaching out to people in that demographic in the coming days and weeks.

Following those groups, people in the general population 79 years old and under are expected to be able to start getting the vaccine in mid-April. Everyone is expected to be vaccinated in all age groups by the end of September, depending on vaccine supply and availability.

People will be asked to register online to sign up for the vaccine.

B.C. recorded 559 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as one new death.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday no one has died of COVID-19 in long-term care in the last 24 hours, which is a reflection of the vaccines that have been administered to residents and staff in long-term care, which are highly effective with even one dose.

–With files from Richard Zussman and Jon Azpiri