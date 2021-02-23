B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

Health officials are set to provide a Tuesday update on British Columbia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak at a news conference at 3 p.m.
The update comes a day after the province reported 1,428 cases and eight deaths over a three-day period.
The province also recorded 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants of concern, for a total of 101 cases.
Seven schools in the Fraser Valley have reported cases involving a COVID-19 variant of concern, but the province has not moved to implement a request of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation to expand the mask mandate to elementary school students.
Dr. Réka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer, said at a news conference Monday the policy on masks in schools is based on the ability of individuals to comply with it.
The province said Monday that 218,726 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 55,057 of which are second doses.
— With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press
