B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

Health officials are set to provide a Tuesday update on British Columbia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak at a news conference at 3 p.m. that will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

3:54 Details of B.C.’s mass vaccination plan begin to emerge Details of B.C.’s mass vaccination plan begin to emerge

The update comes a day after the province reported 1,428 cases and eight deaths over a three-day period.

The province also recorded 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants of concern, for a total of 101 cases.

1:32 B.C. officials reassure parents, students and staff after COVID-19 variants found in seven schools B.C. officials reassure parents, students and staff after COVID-19 variants found in seven schools

Seven schools in the Fraser Valley have reported cases involving a COVID-19 variant of concern, but the province has not moved to implement a request of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation to expand the mask mandate to elementary school students.

Dr. Réka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer, said at a news conference Monday the policy on masks in schools is based on the ability of individuals to comply with it.

The province said Monday that 218,726 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 55,057 of which are second doses.

— With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press