Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 4:00 pm
Click to play video 'Keith Baldrey breaks down latest COVID-19 numbers by health regions' Keith Baldrey breaks down latest COVID-19 numbers by health regions
WATCH: Global's Keith Baldrey looks at the latest COVID-19 numbers, and how they break down by health regions.

Health officials are set to provide a Tuesday update on British Columbia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak at a news conference at 3 p.m. that will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Click to play video 'Details of B.C.’s mass vaccination plan begin to emerge' Details of B.C.’s mass vaccination plan begin to emerge
Details of B.C.’s mass vaccination plan begin to emerge

The update comes a day after the province reported 1,428 cases and eight deaths over a three-day period.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. records more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19 over three days, and 8 deaths

The province also recorded 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants of concern, for a total of 101 cases.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'B.C. officials reassure parents, students and staff after COVID-19 variants found in seven schools' B.C. officials reassure parents, students and staff after COVID-19 variants found in seven schools
B.C. officials reassure parents, students and staff after COVID-19 variants found in seven schools

Seven schools in the Fraser Valley have reported cases involving a COVID-19 variant of concern, but the province has not moved to implement a request of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation to expand the mask mandate to elementary school students.

Read more: B.C. officials say there is no evidence of transmission of COVID-19 variants in schools

Dr. Réka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer, said at a news conference Monday the policy on masks in schools is based on the ability of individuals to comply with it.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said Monday that 218,726 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 55,057 of which are second doses.

— With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBC COVID-19bonnie henry updateBonnie Henry live update
Flyers
More weekly flyers