Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. officials to provide update on COVID-19 variants in schools

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH LIVE: B.C.’s education minister and deputy provincial health officer are scheduled to speak with reporters on Monday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 variants in schools in the Fraser Health region at 3 p.m PT.

B.C.’s education minister and deputy provincial health officer are scheduled to speak with reporters on Monday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 variants in schools in the Fraser Health region.

Jennifer Whiteside and Dr. Réka Gustafson will speak at the news conference at 3 p.m., which will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 variant exposures reported at multiple B.C. schools' COVID-19 variant exposures reported at multiple B.C. schools
COVID-19 variant exposures reported at multiple B.C. schools

Schools in Surrey and Delta are open Monday despite confirmed cases of a COVID-19 variant of concern.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19 variant detected at multiple Metro Vancouver schools

At last count, B.C. has identified 72 cases of COVID-19 variants, the majority of which were the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials have warned that variants could lead to a third wave of infections.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronaviruscovid-19 bcBC COVID-19BC COVID-19 variants
Flyers
More weekly flyers