B.C. officials to provide update on COVID-19 variants in schools

B.C.’s education minister and deputy provincial health officer are scheduled to speak with reporters on Monday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 variants in schools in the Fraser Health region.

Jennifer Whiteside and Dr. Réka Gustafson will speak at the news conference at 3 p.m., which will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Schools in Surrey and Delta are open Monday despite confirmed cases of a COVID-19 variant of concern.

At last count, B.C. has identified 72 cases of COVID-19 variants, the majority of which were the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K.

Health officials have warned that variants could lead to a third wave of infections.