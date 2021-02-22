Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Electronic music pioneers Daft Punk break up after 28 years

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. records more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19 over three days, and 8 deaths

By Amy Judd Global News
A woman wearing a face mask is seen on a bus in Vancouver in this file photo.
A woman wearing a face mask is seen on a bus in Vancouver in this file photo. Liang Sen/Xinhua of ZUMA Press

Over the past three days, B.C. has recorded 1,428 new cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, health officials said there were 504 cases from Friday to Saturday, 475 from Saturday to Sunday, and 449 from Sunday to Monday.

This means there have been 77,263 cases in the province.

The seven-day average is now 469 cases, which is the highest it has been since Jan. 29.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 variant exposures reported at multiple B.C. schools' COVID-19 variant exposures reported at multiple B.C. schools
COVID-19 variant exposures reported at multiple B.C. schools

Read more: B.C. officials say there is no evidence of transmission of COVID-19 variants in schools

Story continues below advertisement

Another eight people have died from complications from the virus, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,335.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Six more people were admitted to hospital, bringing the total to 223. Sixty-six of those patients were in intensive care, which is up five from Friday.

In total, 71,313 people have recovered from the virus, with 4,560 active cases remaining and 7,768 people in self-isolation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 bcBC COVID-19BC coroanvirusBC coronavirus latestBC coronavirus numbers todayBC COVID-19 numbers todayBC COVID-19 upate
Flyers
More weekly flyers