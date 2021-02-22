B.C. records more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19 over three days, and 8 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Over the past three days, B.C. has recorded 1,428 new cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, health officials said there were 504 cases from Friday to Saturday, 475 from Saturday to Sunday, and 449 from Sunday to Monday.

This means there have been 77,263 cases in the province.

The seven-day average is now 469 cases, which is the highest it has been since Jan. 29.

Another eight people have died from complications from the virus, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,335.

Six more people were admitted to hospital, bringing the total to 223. Sixty-six of those patients were in intensive care, which is up five from Friday.

In total, 71,313 people have recovered from the virus, with 4,560 active cases remaining and 7,768 people in self-isolation.