B.C. dad angry daughter’s turtleneck and dress outfit was deemed inappropriate for school

A B.C. dad is angry his teenage daughter was sent home from school Tuesday for wearing “an inappropriate outfit.”

But Kamloops resident Chris Wilson said his daughter Karis’ outfit was perfectly acceptable and he wants changes made.

Karis, who is in Grade 12 at NorKam Senior Secondary School, went to school wearing a white turtleneck underneath a black dress that went to her knees.

She told her dad she was told to leave class and go home as her outfit was not appropriate.

“My beautiful, Grade 12, 17-year-old daughter went to school today feeling excited, feeling good about herself, ready to learn and she sat down in class and after a short period of time, was centred out by the teacher, and was told the outfit she was wearing made, or could make, her or the teacher’s assistant, who is a male, feel uncomfortable,” Chris said in a video posted online Tuesday.

He said his daughter was sent to the principal’s office and sent home in tears.

Chris Wilson shared this photo of his daughter\’s outfit showing what she wore to school Tuesday. Courtesy: Karis and Chris Wilson.

“I can’t even explain how disappointing it is that in 2021, for a teacher to centre a student out, and say ‘what you’re wearing is making people uncomfortable’ and dragging her down to the principal’s office,” Chris said.

He talked with the school and asked to see the dress code, which was created recently.

He said the code states students are “not to wear clothing that is distracting to teaching or learning.”

“That’s in a dress code in a high school in 2021,” said Chris.

“Maybe if you’re a teacher and you’re distracted by clothing that your students are wearing, you’re in the wrong profession. Maybe you should try something new.”

In a statement, Dr. Terry Sullivan, superintendent of schools for District 73, said they are aware of the incident and understand her parent is concerned about what happened.

“We are also concerned about these allegations and are treating them seriously,” Sullivan said. “The incident is currently under review. We will not comment on the incident specifically.

“Whenever a parent is concerned about their child at school we want to work with them for the best outcome for the student.”

Chris said this whole situation has been unacceptable and he wanted to go public with the story, with his daughter’s permission, to hopefully effect some change and conversation.

“We shouldn’t be treating our females like this. We shouldn’t be telling them they can’t dress a certain way,” he added.

