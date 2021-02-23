Coronavirus enforcement officer assaulted in Winnipeg, province says

Send this page to someone via email

The province says it’s investigating after a COVID-19 enforcement officer was assaulted while on the job in Winnipeg last week.

Details of the assault, including the extent of the officer’s injuries, have not been released.

“The province recognizes personnel across various agencies who enforce public health orders,” the province said in a release Tuesday.

“These individuals risk exposure to COVID-19 daily to protect Manitobans from its spread and Manitobans are urged to engage respectfully.”

The news comes as officials say another 155 warnings and 27 tickets were issued for COVID-19 health code violations last week.

The tickets include 21 $1,296 fines to individuals for various offences, five $298 fines for not wearing a mask in indoor public places, and one $5,150 fine for violating the federal quarantine act, according to a provincial release.

Since enforcement started in April the province says a total of 3,142 warnings and 992 tickets have been issued to individuals and businesses, resulting in more than $1.3 million in fines.

The province says nearly 3,300 personnel across various agencies are currently able to enforce public health orders.

