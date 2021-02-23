Menu

Crime

Coronavirus enforcement officer assaulted in Winnipeg, province says

By Shane Gibson Global News
The Manitoba government says one of its COVID-19 enforcement officers was assaulted in Winnipeg last week.
The Manitoba government says one of its COVID-19 enforcement officers was assaulted in Winnipeg last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The province says it’s investigating after a COVID-19 enforcement officer was assaulted while on the job in Winnipeg last week.

Details of the assault, including the extent of the officer’s injuries, have not been released.

Read more: Manitoba municipal bylaw officers given authority to enforce coronavirus orders

“The province recognizes personnel across various agencies who enforce public health orders,” the province said in a release Tuesday.

“These individuals risk exposure to COVID-19 daily to protect Manitobans from its spread and Manitobans are urged to engage respectfully.”

Click to play video 'RCMP on monitoring Manitoba churches and public health order enforcement' RCMP on monitoring Manitoba churches and public health order enforcement
RCMP on monitoring Manitoba churches and public health order enforcement – Nov 30, 2020

Global News has reached out for more information on the assault.

The news comes as officials say another 155 warnings and 27 tickets were issued for COVID-19 health code violations last week.

The tickets include 21 $1,296 fines to individuals for various offences, five $298 fines for not wearing a mask in indoor public places, and one $5,150 fine for violating the federal quarantine act, according to a provincial release.

Read more: Manitoba doles out 55 coronavirus enforcement tickets over week surrounding New Year’s

Since enforcement started in April the province says a total of 3,142 warnings and 992 tickets have been issued to individuals and businesses, resulting in more than $1.3 million in fines.

The province says nearly 3,300 personnel across various agencies are currently able to enforce public health orders.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

