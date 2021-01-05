Manitoba doles out 55 coronavirus enforcement tickets over week surrounding New Year’s

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba COVID-19 enforcement officers handed out 55 tickets for public health violations last week, including 41 for gatherings held at private residences.

In an update Tuesday the province said 279 warnings were also given from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

Of the 55 tickets given over the week of New Year’s Eve, six were received by Manitobans caught not wearing masks in an indoor public place, the province said.

Since enforcement started in April the province says a total of 1,962 warnings and 672 tickets have been issued to individuals and businesses, resulting in more than $984,000 in fines.

Provincial fines for individuals breaking COVID-19 health orders are set at $1,296, while fines for businesses are $5,000. Those caught not wearing a mask in public indoor spaces can face a $289 fine.

Manitoba imposed a province-wide shutdown in mid-November closing non-essential businesses and forbidding most gatherings with anyone outside a household.

The orders are scheduled to expire Jan. 8 and health officials have yet to say if they’ll be extended.

The province says nearly 3,300 personnel across various agencies are currently able to enforce public health orders.

