Manitoba hiring private security to help enforce coronavirus restrictions

Premier Brian Pallister says the province is hiring a private security company to help enforce restrictions in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

At a Monday press conference he said the province has signed a contract with G4S Canada to help provincial employees already carry out enforcement.

“The vast majority of Manitobans are stepping up and following the fundamentals to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community. We’re targeting those who refuse to follow public health advice and put others at risk,” said Pallister in a government release.

“Today is another step in our enforcement efforts to help protect our most vulnerable Manitobans and ensure our health-care system is there for all Manitobans, when they need it.”

Province Protecting Manitobans by Deploying New Personnel as Part of COVID-19 Compliance Strategy https://t.co/deUzCZK3CN pic.twitter.com/2MtU1Qdbnq — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) November 17, 2020

The premier will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

On Monday Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public officer of health, called out businesses he says are looking for loopholes to stay open and others exceeding capacity limits under strict code red restrictions put in place across the province last week.

“There’s a number of places now that have found ways to try to be in the critical category by by just selling small amounts of something that listed critical and then therefore stay open outright,” he said, adding stores flouting the rules encourage too many Manitobans to leave their homes during the pandemic.

The government last week closed restaurants, bars, gyms, non-essential retail stores and other facilities in an attempt to reduce increasing COVID-19 caseloads.

But under the latest health orders stores that supply items deemed essential — a long list that includes groceries, personal hygiene, prescription drugs, computer equipment, hardware, cleaning supplies, and office supplies — are allowed to remain open at 25 per cent of normal capacity.

Big-box stores that offer those essentials can continue to sell non-essential goods as well.

1:47 Manitoban businesses skirt health orders to stay open; authorities suggest tighter measures Manitoban businesses skirt health orders to stay open; authorities suggest tighter measures

The Canadian Federation of Independent businesses called that an unfair playing field that hurts small businesses.

Manitoba health officials said 10 more Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and 392 new cases have been identified Monday.

The latest cases brought the province’s total number of cases reported since March to 11,339. The province’s death toll rose to 172.

Dr. Roussin and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s Chief Nursing Officer, will give an update at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

–More to come.