Peterborough police seek second vehicle in fatal pedestrian collision

Peterborough police continue to search for a second vehicle that was in the area when a pedestrian was struck and killed last month in the city in mid-January.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on George St. North around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

The victim was identified as Corey Johnston, 40, of Peterborough.

The Peterborough Police Service says members of its traffic services unit are looking to identify a second vehicle that was in the area at the time of the incident.

Police say the vehicle was seen travelling northbound on George Street, then northbound on Water Street before turning westbound onto King Street, southbound on George Street then west on Sherbrooke Street.

The vehicle is described as a Toyota Matrix with black wheel rims.

Peterborough police are looking to identify the owner or operator of this vehicle. Peterborough Police Service

“The Peterborough Police Service is also asking the owner/operator of the vehicle to contact police,” police stated.

To date no charges have been laid in the collision.

Police ask anyone able to identify the owner or operator of the vehicle to call 705-876-1122 ext. 254 or provide an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at stopcrimehere.ca.

