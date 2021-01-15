Menu

Pedestrian dies of injuries after being struck by vehicle on George St. in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 11:53 am
A pedestrian has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle on George St. North in Peterborough on Thursday night.

A pedestrian in Peterborough who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night has died of their injuries, police said Friday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the collision on George St. North between Dalhousie and Townsend streets.

A man was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre then transported to a hospital in Toronto where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Two women in the vehicle involved were unhurt and remained on scene.

The section of roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance confirmed they were requested to attend, however they declined the request due to weather.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call city police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on online

