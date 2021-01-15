Menu

Crime

OPP ‘Project NORCO’ investigation nets 4 arrests, $100,000 in drugs, and ammo in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 8:56 am
The OPP's Project NORCO seized nearly $100,000 in drugs and led to the arrest of four people in the Peterborough area.
The OPP's Project NORCO seized nearly $100,000 in drugs and led to the arrest of four people in the Peterborough area. Peterborough County OPP

Four people face drug-related charges as part of an OPP investigation in Peterborough.

According to the OPP, on Wednesday as part of their “Project NORCO” drug-trafficking investigation, members of the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed five drug-related search warrants, focusing on three residences and two vehicles in Peterborough.

Read more: Peterborough man’s drug-related death was a ‘planned and deliberate attack’: police

Investigators arrested four people and seized the following items:

  • 701 grams of cocaine
  • 32 grams of crack cocaine
  • 50 grams of purple fentanyl
  • 53 Percocet tablets
  • 2 oxycodone tables
  • 3.6 grams of heroin
  • 9-mm ammunition
  • 1 prohibited magazine
  • drug paraphernalia
  • cellphones

The estimated street value of the items seized is $99,700, OPP said Friday.

Azubiuke Okoye, 25, of Peterborough, and Dequawn Nesbeth, 21, of Unionville, Ont., were arrested and each charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, heroin, two counts with opioids).

Okoye and Nesbeth were also charged with possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. They both appeared in court for bail hearings on Thursday.

Emmanuel Daphy, 25, of Peterborough, was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine). The accused was released and will appear in court on March 2.

Tyler Bushey, 29, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, heroin) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He was released and will appear in court on March 2.

The investigation also included assistance from the Haliburton Highlands/City of Kawartha Lakes CSCU, the Central Region Emergency Response Team, Peterborough Police Service ERT and Peterborough County OPP uniform officers.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

Opioid CrisisDrug BustOpioidsHeroinPeterborough County OPPDrug Possessiondrug investigationPeterborough drug bustPeterborough opioidsProject NORCO
