2 injured in 3-vehicle collision involving dump truck on County Road 28 south of Peterborough

At least two people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough on Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene in Cavan-Monaghan Township near Whitfield Road following reports of a collision involving two passenger vehicles and a large dump truck.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics treated two women at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The dump truck sustained minor damage but a car had significant front-end damage and a SUV’s rear-end was heavily damaged.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a three vehicle collision on County Road 28 at Whitfield Road in @CavanMonaghan. Several people are in care of @PtboParamedics. Avoid the area if you can #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/LO0A0vFm4E — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 15, 2021

The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt, Peterborough police on scene said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

— More to come.