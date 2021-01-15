Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 injured in 3-vehicle collision involving dump truck on County Road 28 south of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 9:49 am
Click to play video '2 injured in 3-vehicle collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough' 2 injured in 3-vehicle collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough
At least two people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on County Road 28 in Fraserville on Friday morning.

At least two people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough on Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene in Cavan-Monaghan Township near Whitfield Road following reports of a collision involving two passenger vehicles and a large dump truck.

Read more: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on George St. in Peterborough

Peterborough County-City Paramedics treated two women at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The dump truck sustained minor damage but a car had significant front-end damage and a SUV’s rear-end was heavily damaged.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt, Peterborough police on scene said.

Trending Stories

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

— More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CollisionPeterborough Police ServiceDump TruckCavan Monaghan TownshipPeterborough trafficCounty Road 28County Road 28 Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers