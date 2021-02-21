Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 21

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

York Region set to move to red zone Monday

A stay-at-home order in York Region is set to lift Monday when the area returns to the province’s colour-coded pandemic response plan at the red level.

But Health Minister Christine Elliott reiterated on Twitter Sunday morning that “a return to the framework is not a return to normal.”

The provincial framework states that most retailers operating in red zones must limit customers to 50 per cent of regular capacity, while in-person gatherings are capped at five people indoors and 25 outside.

Only Toronto, Peel and the North Bay Parry Sound health units remain under the stay-at-home order.

A look inside a Mississauga mass vaccination site

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has posted a photo of a mass vaccination site in the city, which she says has the capability to vaccinate 600 people per hour.

Crombie said the site, located at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre, is “slated to open very soon.”

She said residents aged 80 and older will be among the next people prioritized to receive their shots.

“Stay tuned for updates in the coming days,” Crombie said.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,087 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of those:

344 were in Toronto

156 were in Peel Region

122 were in York Region

51 were in Durham Region

20 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,087 new cases, 13 deaths

Ontario reported 1,087 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 293,086.

A total of 275,854 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,140 and is 94.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Thirteen additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,861.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.7 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.2 per cent, and is up from last Sunday’s report when it was 2.6 per cent.

Just over 16,400 more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 556,533 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 16,404 over 24 hours.

So far, 235,922 people in the province have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

— With files from the Canadian Press