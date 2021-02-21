Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 1,087 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 21, 2021 10:24 am
Click to play video 'Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 80-90% effective after 1st dose' Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 80-90% effective after 1st dose
WATCH ABOVE: There's growing evidence that the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective. As Abigail Bimman explains, that could make some provinces shift their inoculation plans.

Ontario reported 1,087 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 293,086.

“Locally, there are 344 new cases in Toronto, 156 in Peel and 122 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 275,854 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,140. Thirteen additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,861.

Read more: A look at what Canada can learn from America’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

Nearly 48,200 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 10,694,158 tests and 17,307 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.7 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.2 per cent, and is up from last Sunday’s report when it was 2.6 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial figures showed there are 660 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 39), with 277 in intensive care (up by 14), 181 of whom are on a ventilator (no change).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 556,533 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 16,404.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More to come.

Click to play video 'Colour-Coded Decisions' Colour-Coded Decisions
Colour-Coded Decisions
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaOntarioCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers