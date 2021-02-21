Ontario reports 1,087 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,087 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 293,086.

“Locally, there are 344 new cases in Toronto, 156 in Peel and 122 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 275,854 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,140. Thirteen additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,861.

Nearly 48,200 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 10,694,158 tests and 17,307 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.7 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.2 per cent, and is up from last Sunday’s report when it was 2.6 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 660 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 39), with 277 in intensive care (up by 14), 181 of whom are on a ventilator (no change).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 556,533 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 16,404.

