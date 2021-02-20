Edmonton’s mayor condemns convoy protest Saturday against Alberta’s COVID-19 health measures

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s mayor has spoken out against a protest Saturday relating to COVID-19 restrictions that will see a “freedom convoy” travel from Lethbridge, through Calgary, and finish at the Alberta legislature.

Mayor Don Iveson released a statement Saturday morning ahead of the convoy, saying “COVID-19 is not a joke nor a hoax.”

“We are in the middle of a global public health crisis,” Iveson said. “Wearing a mask and following other public health measures keeps people safe and saves lives.”

Iveson added that he is “encouraged” that the majority of Edmontonians follow the rules, and that he “won’t give a second thought to the falsehoods spread by this group and its allies.”

The protest was organized by the “Walk for Freedom Alberta” group. That group claims to stand up for rights and freedoms and “peacefully promote breeches to our civil liberties across Alberta.”

Similar protests have been held in both Edmonton and Calgary in the past.

According to the group’s social media, Saturday’s convoy event departed from Lethbridge at 7 a.m., then was set to hit Calgary at 10 a.m, Red Deer at noon, and finally arrive at the legislature in Edmonton at 3 p.m.

Iveson said Saturday he has been “made aware” that some of the organizers “may be associated with known hate groups.”

“Edmonton unequivocally condemns racism, misogyny and other forms of hate — such speech is not welcome in our community.” Tweet This

He added the legislature grounds fall under the jurisdiction of the Alberta Sheriffs, but that City of Edmonton and Edmonton Police Service officials will assist with keeping order.

#Covid19 is not a joke nor a hoax. I am aware of an “anti-public health measures” rally taking place at the #Alberta Legislature today and offer this statement in response:#yegcc #Edmonton #COVID19AB #YEG #AbLeg pic.twitter.com/wjMSRAGvnf — Don Iveson (@doniveson) February 20, 2021

Under current COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta, people can gather in groups of up to 10 people as long as they’re outside and are maintaining two metres distance from each other.

