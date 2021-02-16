Calgary police explain why officer was recorded shaking hands with anti-mask protestor

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are responding to a viral video showing an officer interacting with an anti-mask protestor on Saturday.

The video was recorded at Chinook Centre and posted to social media where it was reshared and commented on.

In the video, a masked Calgary Police Service officer can be seen extending his hand to an unmasked man. The pair shake hands and the officer leans in to speak with him.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Monday evening, the CPS said members of its public safety unit and diversity resources team were monitoring Saturday’s anti-mask rally at Chinook Centre.

“The diversity resources team were on scene to try and negotiate the protestors leaving the mall peacefully,” police said. “In doing so, the officer in the video was successful in this peaceful negotiation.

“At the end of this negotiation, a handshake was offered and accepted. Tweet This

“Another protester was nearby speaking into a bullhorn so the officer leaned in closer to hear what is being said.”

Police said shortly after this interaction, the protestors left the mall peacefully.

The CPS went on to say its role at these types of rallies or protests is to “ensure public and officer safety.”

“For this reason, it is sometimes better to follow through with enforcement action post-event.

“We commit to investigating the full scope of events in the coming days to determine what enforcement action may be taken.”