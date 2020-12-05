Another ‘Walk of Freedom’ march in Calgary to protest government COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Another rally was held in Calgary Saturday to protest government restrictions intended to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Sorry for the video quality. But here’s another angle from the front. pic.twitter.com/fXEGXOEvsa — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) December 5, 2020

The “Walk for Freedom” march started at city hall Saturday afternoon, where the crowd listened to speeches before marching through downtown.

Now begins the Walk for Freedom March after the speeches. Protesting mask mandates, public health orders. Many (majority) are not wearing masks. Carrying Trump signs, Canadian Flag, etc. Chanting “Freedom”. #yyc pic.twitter.com/eJys3WIAhU — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) December 5, 2020

The majority of the crowd was not wearing masks. There were chants of “freedom” as well as calls for the resignation of Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Premier Jason Kenney.

Kenney tweeted that he was “very disappointed” by the large event.

Very disappointed by this large event in Calgary. It’s irresponsible to gather in large numbers, especially at this point in the pandemic. It shows a disregard for health care workers & the vulnerable. There are lots of ways to protest govt policies without risking viral spread. https://t.co/uC4dddj6hJ — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) December 5, 2020

Yes, we have Charter protected rights in Canada. But we also have responsibilities as citizens. Not gathering in large groups is just a common sense way of showing consideration for your neighbours, especially the vulnerable and front line health care staff. — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) December 5, 2020

On Thursday, the premier spoke out about people who won’t wear masks out of principle in places where they are required.

“To people who are doing that, get a grip. Everybody is stressed out here, OK? We’re all sick and tired of this but please do not treat your fellow Albertans with disrespect like that,” he said.

“If you don’t like the at-work mask mandates, then don’t go to those places.”

2:07 ‘Get a grip’: Premier Jason Kenney tells anti-maskers to stay home if they won’t wear a mask when required ‘Get a grip’: Premier Jason Kenney tells anti-maskers to stay home if they won’t wear a mask when required

Saturday’s demonstration went against restrictions, including limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

The march was held a day after the province recorded 1,828 new cases of COVID-19 and performed more than 17,200 lab tests on Thursday, bringing Alberta’s positivity rate to 10.5 per cent.