Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Another ‘Walk of Freedom’ march in Calgary to protest government COVID-19 restrictions

By Slav Kornik Global News
Walk for Freedom rally held for second straight weekend in Calgary, Dec. 5, 2020.
Walk for Freedom rally held for second straight weekend in Calgary, Dec. 5, 2020. Christa Dao, Global News

Another rally was held in Calgary Saturday to protest government restrictions intended to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Hundreds of Calgarians protest against mandatory COVID-19 restrictions

The “Walk for Freedom” march started at city hall Saturday afternoon, where the crowd listened to speeches before marching through downtown.

The majority of the crowd was not wearing masks. There were chants of “freedom” as well as calls for the resignation of Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Premier Jason Kenney.

Kenney tweeted that he was “very disappointed” by the large event.

On Thursday, the premier spoke out about people who won’t wear masks out of principle in places where they are required.

“To people who are doing that, get a grip. Everybody is stressed out here, OK? We’re all sick and tired of this but please do not treat your fellow Albertans with disrespect like that,” he said.

“If you don’t like the at-work mask mandates, then don’t go to those places.”

Click to play video '‘Get a grip’: Premier Jason Kenney tells anti-maskers to stay home if they won’t wear a mask when required' ‘Get a grip’: Premier Jason Kenney tells anti-maskers to stay home if they won’t wear a mask when required
‘Get a grip’: Premier Jason Kenney tells anti-maskers to stay home if they won’t wear a mask when required

 

Saturday’s demonstration went against restrictions, including limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

Alberta's COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 10.5%; health system under 'enormous strain'

The march was held a day after the province recorded 1,828 new cases of COVID-19 and performed more than 17,200 lab tests on Thursday, bringing Alberta’s positivity rate to 10.5 per cent.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Jason KenneyAlberta GovernmentAlberta COVID-19Calgary COVID-19Walk for FreedomCalgary COVID-19 protestCalgary Walk for Freedom
