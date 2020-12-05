Another ‘Walk of Freedom’ march in Calgary to protest government COVID-19 restrictions

Another rally was held in Calgary Saturday to protest government restrictions intended to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The “Walk for Freedom” march started at city hall Saturday afternoon, where the crowd listened to speeches before marching through downtown.
The majority of the crowd was not wearing masks. There were chants of “freedom” as well as calls for the resignation of Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Premier Jason Kenney.
Kenney tweeted that he was “very disappointed” by the large event.
On Thursday, the premier spoke out about people who won’t wear masks out of principle in places where they are required.
“To people who are doing that, get a grip. Everybody is stressed out here, OK? We’re all sick and tired of this but please do not treat your fellow Albertans with disrespect like that,” he said.
“If you don’t like the at-work mask mandates, then don’t go to those places.”
Saturday’s demonstration went against restrictions, including limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people.
The march was held a day after the province recorded 1,828 new cases of COVID-19 and performed more than 17,200 lab tests on Thursday, bringing Alberta’s positivity rate to 10.5 per cent.View link »
