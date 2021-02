Send this page to someone via email

A parcel was intercepted by staff at Collins Bay prison in Kingston last weekend.

The latest contraband seizure included a large quantity of tobacco, with an estimated prison value of nearly $16,000.

The contraband was found on the perimeter of the prison during the evening of Feb. 14.

Correctional officials believe the parcel was dropped by a drone.

An arrest has yet to be made.

