4 charged after drone intercepted at Kingston, Ont., prison

Two people from Ontario and two others from Quebec are facing charges after OPP’s Joint Force Penitentiary Squad intercepted a drone drop at a Kingston, Ont., penitentiary.

The incident took place on March 24, around 4 a.m., when correctional officers reported a drone flying near Collins Bay Institution.

OPP responded, and say they found two people in a vehicle nearby. Officers seized a drone, cannabis and cigars from their vehicle, according to OPP.

Correctional staff found a package that had been dropped inside the grounds containing weapons, tobacco and cannabis, according to OPP.

OPP say they continued their investigation by teaming up with the Sûreté du Québec.

After a lengthy investigation, on June 9, OPP arrested and charged in both Ontario and Quebec.

Marc Fontaine, 39, of Sainte Anne des Plaines, Que., was charged with:

five counts of participation in a criminal organization

13 counts of mischief

nine counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime

two counts of possession for the purpose of distributing

OPP say some of Fontaine’s 32 charges relate to drone use between February 2019 and March 2020.

Nachoua -Hiba Kord, 23, of Sainte Anne des Plaines, Que., was charged with:

two counts of participation in a criminal organization

two counts of mischief

two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of possession for the purpose of distributing

Len Aragon, 30, of Toronto, Ont., was charged with one count each of participation in a criminal organization and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Rachel Chen, 26, of Mississauga, Ont., was charged with two counts each of conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.