Crime

Two arrested in failed prison drone drop attempt in Kingston: OPP

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 12:30 pm
OPP say a package containing contraband items was discovered inside the walls of Collins Bay Institution on March 24, 2020.
OPP say a package containing contraband items was discovered inside the walls of Collins Bay Institution on March 24, 2020.

Two people have been arrested after a drone was intercepted early Tuesday at Kingston’s Collins Bay Institution.

Ontario Provincial Police say the seized drone was carrying a shipment of contraband intended for the Kingston prison.

READ MORE: Fentanyl, heroin, cannabis among contents of intercepted drone drop at Collins Bay: OPP

Authorities were alerted to suspicious activity outside of the facility at 4 a.m. Officers located a drone in the area and arrested two individuals. Corrections officials say a package recovered within the institution walls contained cannabis, cell phones, weapons, tobacco and other contraband items.

OPP say this drone was seized outside Collins Bay Institution on March 24, 2020
OPP say this drone was seized outside Collins Bay Institution on March 24, 2020

Two unidentified individuals from Sainte Anne des Plaines, Que., have been charged with mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston

The investigation by members of the Joint-Forces Penitentiary Squad, which includes the Kingston Police and Correctional Service of Canada, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is ongoing.

OPPKingstonDrugsKingston NewsDroneArrestsCorrections CanadaContrabandCollins BayCollins Bay InstitutionPenitentiarydrone dropInterceptedCollins Bay PrisonJoint Forces Penitentiary Squadpen squad
