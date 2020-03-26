Two arrested in failed prison drone drop attempt in Kingston: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested after a drone was intercepted early Tuesday at Kingston’s Collins Bay Institution.

Ontario Provincial Police say the seized drone was carrying a shipment of contraband intended for the Kingston prison.

Authorities were alerted to suspicious activity outside of the facility at 4 a.m. Officers located a drone in the area and arrested two individuals. Corrections officials say a package recovered within the institution walls contained cannabis, cell phones, weapons, tobacco and other contraband items.

OPP say this drone was seized outside Collins Bay Institution on March 24, 2020 OPP

Two unidentified individuals from Sainte Anne des Plaines, Que., have been charged with mischief.

The investigation by members of the Joint-Forces Penitentiary Squad, which includes the Kingston Police and Correctional Service of Canada, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is ongoing.