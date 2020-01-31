Fentanyl, heroin, cannabis among contents of intercepted drone drop at Collins Bay: OPP

An inmate at Collins Bay Institution has been charged, in addition to the arrests of two men outside the penitentiary, following a failed drone drop last week.
The joint forces penitentiary squad, along with the OPP’s criminal investigation branch, intercepted a drone carrying a package over Collins Bay Insitution on Jan. 22 at 3 a.m.
Initially, OPP would not comment on the contents of the package, but on Friday OPP said the drone was carrying multiple bales of tobacco and cellphones, as well as heroin, fentanyl and cannabis.
Two men, Justin Paul Hurlbut, 35 and Michael Habib, 33, were found in the area the night of the attempted drone drop. They were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
On Friday, OPP announced further charges for the two men:
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence-Trafficking fentanyl
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence -Trafficking heroin
- Participation in a criminal organization
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – heroin
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
- Possession for the purpose of distributing – Cannabis Act
Also announced on Friday was the arrest of Rene Christopher Pearle, a 45-year-old inmate at Collins Bay. Pearle was charged with:
- Five counts of possession of contraband
- Participation in a criminal organization
- Conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of mischief
- Possession for the purpose of distributing – Cannabis Act
The OPP-led joint forces penitentiary squad, which includes Kingston police and Correctional Service Canada, are still investigating the incident.
