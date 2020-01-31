Fentanyl, heroin, cannabis among contents of intercepted drone drop at Collins Bay: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An inmate at Collins Bay Institution has been charged, in addition to the arrests of two men outside the penitentiary, following a failed drone drop last week.

The joint forces penitentiary squad, along with the OPP’s criminal investigation branch, intercepted a drone carrying a package over Collins Bay Insitution on Jan. 22 at 3 a.m.

READ MORE: OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston

Initially, OPP would not comment on the contents of the package, but on Friday OPP said the drone was carrying multiple bales of tobacco and cellphones, as well as heroin, fentanyl and cannabis.

Two men, Justin Paul Hurlbut, 35 and Michael Habib, 33, were found in the area the night of the attempted drone drop. They were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

On Friday, OPP announced further charges for the two men:

Story continues below advertisement

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence-Trafficking fentanyl

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence -Trafficking heroin

Participation in a criminal organization

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – heroin

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of distributing – Cannabis Act

1:47 OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston

Also announced on Friday was the arrest of Rene Christopher Pearle, a 45-year-old inmate at Collins Bay. Pearle was charged with:

Five counts of possession of contraband

Participation in a criminal organization

Conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of mischief

Possession for the purpose of distributing – Cannabis Act

The OPP-led joint forces penitentiary squad, which includes Kingston police and Correctional Service Canada, are still investigating the incident.