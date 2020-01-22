OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two Mississauga men, who were allegedly trying to fly contraband into a Kingston prison with a drone.

The joint forces penitentiary squad, along with the OPP’s criminal investigation branch, intercepted a drone carrying a package over Collins Bay Insitution on Jan. 22 at 3 a.m.

OPP are not releasing the contents of the package at this time.

Police say they were alerted to the drone after receiving a call about suspicious activity near the penitentiary.

Two men, Justin Paul Hurlbut, 35 and Michael Habib, 33, were found in the area, arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

OPP are also anticipating that charges will be laid against an inmate at the medium security facility.

