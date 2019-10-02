Corrections intercepts marijuana drone drop at Collins Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional officers seized three packages dropped by what they suspect to be drones inside the grounds of Collins Bay Institution near Kingston Ont., Monday.

The Correctional Service of Canada said Wednesday the packages contained over 780 grams of marijuana, with an institutional value of over $78,000.

Police have been notified of the drop and the Collins Bay correctional officers are investigating.

According to a news release, corrections are ramping up their efforts to prevent contraband from entering prisons.

If you’d like to send in a tip to Correctional Service Canada about potential contraband violations, call 1-866-780-3784.

