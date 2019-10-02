Menu

Crime

Corrections intercepts marijuana drone drop at Collins Bay

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 6:46 pm
Collins Bay Institution in Kingston was the target of a suspected drone drop of drugs, correctional service officers say.
Global News

Correctional officers seized three packages dropped by what they suspect to be drones inside the grounds of Collins Bay Institution near Kingston Ont., Monday.

The Correctional Service of Canada said Wednesday the packages contained over 780 grams of marijuana, with an institutional value of over $78,000.

READ MORE: Over $100K worth of contraband seized from Collins Bay Institution

Police have been notified of the drop and the Collins Bay correctional officers are investigating.

According to a news release, corrections are ramping up their efforts to prevent contraband from entering prisons.

If you’d like to send in a tip to Correctional Service Canada about potential contraband violations, call 1-866-780-3784.

WATCH: Drones used to smuggle contraband into Kingston prisons a growing issue

Drones used to smuggle contraband into Kingston prisons a growing issue
Drones used to smuggle contraband into Kingston prisons a growing issue
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Collins BayCollins Bay contrabandCollins Bay Dronescollins bay marijuanaCorrectional Service Canadadrone drop prisonsdrones collins baymarijuana prisons canadaprison drone drop
