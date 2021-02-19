Ontario reports 1,150 new coronavirus cases, 47 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,150 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 290,771.

Friday’s case count is higher than Thursday’s which saw 1,038 new infections. On Wednesday, 847 new cases were recorded and 904 on Tuesday.

It also brings the daily case count above 1,000 for the second time in six days, although the last two days had the most tests completed.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 376 cases were recorded in Toronto, 264 in Peel Region, 108 in York Region and 73 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

Officials have included a section for confirmed variant cases and have listed 385 U.K. variant cases (B.1.1.7), nine South African variant cases (B.1.351), and one Brazilian variant case (P.1) detected so far in the province.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,820 as 47 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 273,401 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 94 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,255 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases on Friday than new cases.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 10,550 — down from the previous day when it was 10,702, and down from last Friday at 12,496. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 1,026, slightly up from yesterday at 1,016, but down from last week at 1,180.

The government said 65,372 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 39,970 tests awaiting results. A total of 10,588,786 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Friday was 2.1 per cent, down from Thursday when it was 2.2 per cent, and down from a week ago at 2.2 per cent.

Ontario is reporting 1,150 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 65,400 tests completed. Locally, there are 376 new cases in Toronto, 264 in Peel and 108 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 518,834 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 19, 2021

Ontario reported 689 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 69 from the previous day) with 269 patients in intensive care units (down by eight) and 190 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, the province has administered 518,834 COVID-19 vaccine doses, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

142,728 people are male — an increase of 602 cases.

146,510 people are female — an increase of 536 cases.

38,334 people are 19 and under — an increase of 178 cases.

106,391 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 453 cases.

84,073 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 326 cases.

41,980 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 158 cases.

19,933 people are 80 and over — an increase of 37 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 2

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 31

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 274

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 1,857

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 4,655

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,730 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase in any deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 130 current outbreaks in homes, which is an increase of 12 from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 164 active cases among long-term care residents and 259 active cases among staff — down by 27 cases and down by 64 cases, respectively, in the last day.

