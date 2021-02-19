City of Toronto to open 9 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to administer shots

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says once more vaccine supply is available it is ready to launch nine COVID-19 vaccine clinics to give out the shots.

City officials said all nine clinics will be ready to open either on or before April 1.

The exact timing for the opening of these clinics will be determined by the provincial government, the city said.

“Once fully operational — seven days per week, nine hours per day — it is estimated that more than 120,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered each week through the network of city-operated clinics,” the city said in a release issued Friday.

The nine City-operated clinics will be located at:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre at 255 Front St. W. Toronto Congress Centre at 650 Dixon Rd. Malvern Community Recreation Centre at 30 Sewells Rd. The Hangar at 75 Carl Hall Rd. Scarborough Town Centre at 300 Borough Dr. Cloverdale Mall at 250 The East Mall Mitchell Field Community Centre at 89 Church Ave. North Toronto Memorial Community Centre at 200 Eglinton Ave. W. Carmine Stefano Community Centre at 3100 Weston Rd.

The city said that the immunization clinics with employ a mix of Toronto Public Health and City of Toronto staff. More than 1,300 staff will work at the nine clinics in roles such as immunizers, vaccine loaders and aftercare providers, screeners, clerks, cleaners, IT support and data entry personnel.

Officials said the clinics are just one piece of Toronto’s plan for mass immunization against COVID-19. Once the supply is available, residents will be able to get the vaccine at clinics operated by hospitals and at mobile clinics with the eventual widespread availability through family doctor’s offices and pharmacies.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the only two vaccine makers currently approved in Canada, and each requires two shots a few weeks apart.

