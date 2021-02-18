Sex workers warned after woman sexually assaulted in Surrey park

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey RCMP is warning the public, and sex workers in particular, after a woman was attacked in Newton on Tuesday.

Mounties said it happened shortly before 7 p.m. in Kwantlen Park near 132 Street and 104 Avenue.

Police said the woman had met the suspect about a block away and walked with him to the park, where he produced a weapon and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the attack was linked to street-level sex work, and said the RCMP immediately took steps to warn other sex workers in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

3:01 ‘Bad date’ reporting system aims to keep sex workers safe ‘Bad date’ reporting system aims to keep sex workers safe – Feb 3, 2021

“The Surrey RCMP (special victims’ unit) works closely with and in support of the Surrey Women’s Centre’s SMART Van initiative, who were proactive in distributing this message out, and Surrey RCMP is also increasing police patrols to areas frequented by local sex workers,” said Sgt. Elenore Sturko in a media release.

“The decision to disclose that the victim is a sex worker is being provided to ensure that persons in this vulnerable group specifically can be aware of this incident.”

Police believe there may have been witnesses to the attack, and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as light-skinned with dark hair in a “fade-style” hair cut. He appeared about 26 years old with a slim build and was wearing dark clothing.

Advertisement