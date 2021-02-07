‘No evidence’ to support social media rumours about missing B.C. women, say police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in British Columbia are warning the public to “stop spreading unproven rumours” about missing women and alleged abduction attempts.

It comes amid widespread circulation of several videos on platforms TikTok and Facebook, alleging a connection between the disappearances of several women in the Lower Mainland in recent weeks.

Some of the videos also allude, without evidence, to possible human trafficking, a possible serial killer or a white van that is approaching women.

“We have an open mind, but so far there is no evidence to support that any abduction attempt has actually happened. If we see any real risk we will let the public know. In the meantime, we are asking you to stop spreading unproven rumours. Those rumours are scaring people,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

The videos come amid the high-profile disappearances of Trina Hunt in Port Moody, and Shaelene Keeler Bell in Chilliwack.

Bell, a 23-year-old mother, has been missing since Jan. 30, while Hunt, 48, vanished without a trace on Jan. 18.

“We’ve seen people drawing connections between situations and investigations that are completely unrelated and encouraging each other to carry weapons as a result,” McLaughlin said.

“Please don’t carry weapons, and don’t try to draw conclusions about crimes based on very basic information.”

Police said there are many reasons a vehicle may drive slowly in a neighbourhood that have nothing to do with abduction.

However, RCMP said anyone concerned about their safety should keep the following advice in mind:

Be alert and aware of your surroundings

Avoid distractions (like your phone and earbuds) while you are walking or driving

Avoid confrontations over driving behaviour or parking spots

Wear bright clothing and obey traffic safety laws

Walk with family or in pairs when in isolated areas

Call police immediately if you feel unsafe or see a crime in progress

While police want people to stop sharing the videos, RCMP are urging anyone who believes themselves to be the victim of an abduction attempt or who believes they see one to call police right away.

Advertisement