Crime

30th annual memorial march set for missing, murdered women in Vancouver Sunday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 14, 2021 12:58 pm
A photograph of Cassandra Antone is carried as hundreds of people march through the Downtown Eastside during the 25th annual Women's Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday February 14, 2015. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found.
A photograph of Cassandra Antone is carried as hundreds of people march through the Downtown Eastside during the 25th annual Women's Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday February 14, 2015. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

For the 30th consecutive year, the families of missing and murdered women, community members and supporters will gather in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside to march in their honour.

The annual Women’s Memorial March has been held in since 1992, when community members gathered to mark the murder of a woman on Powell Street.

Read more: Large crowds gather for Vancouver Women’s Memorial March amid Indigenous rights protests

“Out of this sense of hopelessness and anger came an annual march on Valentine’s Day to express compassion, community and caring for all women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, unceded Coast Salish Territories,” according to organizers.

Click to play video 'Annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver’s DTES' Annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver’s DTES
Annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver’s DTES – Feb 14, 2018

Organizers say Indigenous women continue to be disproportionately represented among missing and murdered women, with “minimal to no action” to address the systemic nature of gendered violence.

The event includes a gathering at Main and Hastings streets, where family members speak in remembrance.

READ MORE: Women’s Memorial March remembers DTES violence victims

A march follows, proceeding through the neighbourhood and stopping to mark locations where women were last seen or were found.

Organizers say COVID-19 protocols are in effect, and people are expected to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

