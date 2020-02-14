Large crowds expected for Vancouver Women’s Memorial March amid Indigenous rights protests

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Vancouver on Friday for the 29th annual memorial for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Family of victims and community members gathered for a private memorial at 10:30 a.m., with the general public invited to join the march at Main and Hastings scheduled for noon.

Organizers say the event started in 1992 in response to the murder of a woman on Powell Street in Vancouver.

“Out of this sense of hopelessness and anger came an annual march on Valentine’s Day to express compassion, community and caring for all women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“Indigenous women disproportionately continue to go missing or be murdered with minimal to no action to address these tragedies or the systemic nature of gendered violence, poverty, racism, or colonialism.”

Participants in the women-led march are asked to leave political signs and banners at home, though are invited to bring materials honouring women’s lives.

Organizers say it will make multiple stops along the route for ceremonies to honour where women were last seen or were found, before returning to Main and Hastings.

Attendance at the annual event is expected to be particularly high this year, with the march falling during a wave of Indigenous rights protests that have sprung up in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs fighting a contentious pipeline through their traditional territory in northern B.C.

Supporters of the hereditary chiefs have frequently cited the issue of violence against Indigenous women in their campaign, raising concerns about the presence of construction crew “man camps” and citing the findings of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

A group of activists blockading the West Coast Express line packed up camp Friday morning citing their intention to joint he march.