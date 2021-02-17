Fort McMurray man charged after threats allegedly made against MP David Yurdiga: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 62-year-old man has been charged in connection with an investigation into alleged threats made against David Yurdiga, the member of Parliament for Fort McMurray-Cold Lake.

“On Feb. 16. 2021, Wood Buffalo RCMP received a complaint from the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms from the House of Commons in Ottawa, advising of an allegation of threats against (Yurdiga),” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

That same day, the RCMP said officers arrested Bradley Love and charged him with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and making an indecent telephone call with intent to alarm.

“Fort McMurray RCMP can advise that Parliament Hill security has taken measures to assess the situation and have also taken measures to ensure the safety of MP David Yurdiga and his staff,” police said.

Love has been released but must abide by conditions that the RCMP did not disclose. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.

The RCMP did not provide details about the threats, citing the fact that the case is now before the courts.

Yurdiga, a Conservative MP, was first elected to a seat in the House of Commons in 2014.