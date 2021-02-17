Menu

Family members identify Kelowna victims of Monday highway crash in Kamloops

By James Peters CFJC TV
Family members have identified Tonya and Robert Kuchma of Kelowna as the two people who died in a highway collision in Kamloops on Monday morning. The collision took place on the Trans Canada Highway, just east of Grand Boulevard, just before 10 a.m.
Family members have identified Tonya and Robert Kuchma of Kelowna as the two people who died in a highway collision in Kamloops on Monday morning. The collision took place on the Trans Canada Highway, just east of Grand Boulevard, just before 10 a.m.

KAMLOOPS — Family members have taken to social media to identify the victims in this week’s horrific highway crash in Valleyview.

Robert and Tonya Kuchma of Kelowna died when the vehicle they were travelling in struck a semi.

The collision took place on the Trans Canada Highway, just east of Grand Boulevard, just before 10 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 15. Two others in their vehicle survived.

Read more: UPDATED: RCMP investigating after 2 killed in highway crash near Kamloops

Hundreds of comments have accumulated on social media posts shared by the Kuchmas’ family members, informing others of the deaths.

One comment referred to the couple as “a gift to us all.”

Hundreds of comments have accumulated on social media posts shared by the Kuchmas’ family members, informing others of the deaths.
Hundreds of comments have accumulated on social media posts shared by the Kuchmas' family members, informing others of the deaths.

RCMP said the two were deceased when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The social media post notes, “We are told that it was painless for them for which we are so thankful.”

Investigators are still determining the cause of the crash. Weather and road conditions were poor at the time.

