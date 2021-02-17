Family members identify Kelowna victims of Monday highway crash in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

KAMLOOPS — Family members have taken to social media to identify the victims in this week’s horrific highway crash in Valleyview.

Robert and Tonya Kuchma of Kelowna died when the vehicle they were travelling in struck a semi.

The collision took place on the Trans Canada Highway, just east of Grand Boulevard, just before 10 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 15. Two others in their vehicle survived.

Hundreds of comments have accumulated on social media posts shared by the Kuchmas’ family members, informing others of the deaths.

One comment referred to the couple as “a gift to us all.”

RCMP said the two were deceased when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The social media post notes, “We are told that it was painless for them for which we are so thankful.”

Investigators are still determining the cause of the crash. Weather and road conditions were poor at the time.