RCMP investigating after 2 killed in highway crash near Kamloops

Two people are dead after a severe crash near Kamloops on Monday morning.

RCMP said the eastbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway in Valleyview were closed because of the collision, which happened just before 10 a.m.

Police said a semi-trailer truck jack-knifed near Grand Boulevard.

RCMP could not confirm how many vehicles were involved but said that the victims were dead by the time they arrived at the scene.

“Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Shuswap Road. One lane is open to westbound traffic between Holman Road and Grand Boulevard,” Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Police said they are still investigating the crash.

