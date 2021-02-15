Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP investigating after 2 killed in highway crash near Kamloops

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 5:32 pm
Two people have died in a motor vehicle collision that closed the eastbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops.
Two people have died in a motor vehicle collision that closed the eastbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops. File / Global News

Two people are dead after a severe crash near Kamloops on Monday morning.

RCMP said the eastbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway in Valleyview were closed because of the collision, which happened just before 10 a.m.

Read more: Petition growing to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

Police said a semi-trailer truck jack-knifed near Grand Boulevard.

RCMP could not confirm how many vehicles were involved but said that the victims were dead by the time they arrived at the scene.

Read more: Man rescued after falling through ice on Kalamalka Lake

“Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Shuswap Road. One lane is open to westbound traffic between Holman Road and Grand Boulevard,” Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are still investigating the crash.

Click to play video 'Global Okanagan News at 5:30, Sunday, February 14, 2021' Global Okanagan News at 5:30, Sunday, February 14, 2021
Global Okanagan News at 5:30, Sunday, February 14, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceCrashCollisionFatal CrashKamloopsMVAtwo deadpeople died
Flyers
More weekly flyers