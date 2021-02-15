City of Kelowna plans bid for 2026 BC Summer Games

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Kelowna is hoping to host the B.C. Summer Games in 2026.

Council recently voted to move forward with its bid.

The economic impact of hosting the games is estimated at $1.5 million to $2 million, according to a city staff report.

“The games are a galvanizing force for host communities, generating significant economic impact, community capacity building opportunities, and also contribute to long-term legacies such as volunteer skill development,” city staff wrote in a report.

The games also help develop high-performance athletes, coaches and officials by providing a stepping stone to higher levels of competition, the city said.

The city would be expected to commit at least $110,000, which includes $55,000 in cash to support games expenditures and $55,000 in internal city expenses for facility preparation and use.

Kelowna previously hosted the games in 1980, 1994 and 2008.

“And so we recognize firsthand now the value of the games and the significant benefits associated with hosting them,” said Doug Nicholas, the city’s sport and event services manager.

The games are scheduled to be held July 23-26, 2026. Up to 3,400 athletes between the ages of 12 and 17 are expected to participate.

“I really want to support the city of Kelowna supporting this bid,” Coun. Maxine DeHart said during the council discussion on Feb. 8. “I’m really excited about it, and I have no doubt we’re going to get it.”

Cities interested in hosting the games must submit their bid by Feb. 19.

“It’s important to note that many B.C. communities have expressed interest in hosting these games, and we recognize that it will be an extremely competitive process,” Nicholas said. “We just want to be upfront about that.”

However, staff feel that the city has a strong bid, he added.

The games are held every two years.

The host city is expected to be announced this fall.

