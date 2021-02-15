Petition growing to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb readers.

An online petition to deny parole to a convicted mass murderer is quickly accumulating signatures online.

David William Shearing, who now also goes by David Ennis, killed six members of the Johnson-Bentley family in August 1982 as they camped in Wells Gray Provincial Park.

The man shot and killed grandparents George and Edith Bentley, their daughter Jackie and her husband, Bob Johnson.

He then sexually assaulted the Johnson’s daughters, 13-year-old Janet and 11-year-old Karen, for almost a week before taking them into the woods one at a time and killing them, too.

According to a Change.org petition, a hearing has been set for July 2021 to give Ennis a parole review.

Full parole would mean Ennis would be allowed to live in the community under certain conditions.

Tammy Arishenkoff was childhood friends with Janet. She started the petition, which was nearing 12,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

The murderer has previously been denied parole in 2008 and 2012. He opted out of his later parole hearings, Arishenkoff said.

“We, the undersigned, feel that the release of David Ennis, formerly David Shearing, into the community would jeopardize the safety of all citizens, but more importantly our children,” the petition reads.

“As well, the heinous nature of his crimes should preclude any possibility of release.”

Arishenkoff said she’s hoping to reach at least 15,000 signatures supporting the petition to deny the convicted killer parole.

