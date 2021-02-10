Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan man accused of murdering wife dies ahead of trial

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 12:06 pm
Kevin Costin was accused of murdering his wife Hazel Budiongan, but he died before his case finished making its way through the courts.
Kevin Costin was accused of murdering his wife Hazel Budiongan, but he died before his case finished making its way through the courts. Courtesy: Victoria Cremation Service

An Okanagan man arrested for murdering his wife has died before his case has finished winding its way through the court system.

According to an online obituary, Kevin Costin died Feb. 3 at Victoria General Hospital.

Read more: Man arrested in connection with 2015 West Kelowna homicide

In November 2015, RCMP were called to a West Kelowna fire and discovered 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan’s body inside the home.

Her death and the fire were treated as suspicious at the time.

Read more: (Nov. 10, 2015) Boucherie Road fire victim may have been murdered

Budiongan’s husband, 57-year-old Costin, was arrested approximately a year and a half after her death. In addition to a second-degree murder charge, he was accused of arson and causing an indignity to human remains.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In an email, the BC Prosecution Service said the matter had been set for trial with jury selection set to begin on May 3.

Click to play video 'Surprise guilty plea in trial of man accused of mother’s aggravated assault' Surprise guilty plea in trial of man accused of mother’s aggravated assault
Surprise guilty plea in trial of man accused of mother’s aggravated assault – Jan 26, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaMurderCourtWest KelownaSecond Degree MurderVictoriaHospitalArsonSudden DeathDiedHazel BudionganKevin Costin
Flyers
More weekly flyers