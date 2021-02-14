Menu

Canada

Man rescued after falling through ice on Kalamalka Lake

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 14, 2021 6:26 pm
A man was rescued by some good Samaritans after he fell through the ice on Kalamalka Lake on Sunday.
A man was rescued by some good Samaritans after he fell through the ice on Kalamalka Lake on Sunday. Global News

Coldstream Fire Department says a man fell through the ice on Kalamalka Lake around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A bystander at Kalamalka Beach told Global News that a man had gone out on the partially frozen lake to rein in some kids who had gone out too far.

She said that’s when the man fell through the ice.

Read more: Woman rescued after falling through ice while on hike in Bracebridge, Ont.

The bystander said the man was rescued by people who live on the lake with a ladder.

Both the fire department and ambulance responded, but were stood down.

Click to play video 'Search-and-rescue teams warn of hazardous conditions over Family Day weekend' Search-and-rescue teams warn of hazardous conditions over Family Day weekend
Search-and-rescue teams warn of hazardous conditions over Family Day weekend
OkanaganNorth OkanagancoldstreamIce RescueColdstream Fire DepartmentKalamalka BeachOkanagan rescue
