Man rescued after falling through ice on Kalamalka Lake

Coldstream Fire Department says a man fell through the ice on Kalamalka Lake around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A bystander at Kalamalka Beach told Global News that a man had gone out on the partially frozen lake to rein in some kids who had gone out too far.

She said that’s when the man fell through the ice.

The bystander said the man was rescued by people who live on the lake with a ladder.

Both the fire department and ambulance responded, but were stood down.

