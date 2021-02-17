Menu

Health

Quebec reports 800 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 11:16 am
A woman wears a face mask as she walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 800 new cases and 14 additional deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.

Health authorities say none of those deaths occurred in the past 24-hour period. The other fatalities were added to the growing death toll retroactively from earlier in the month and one death took place at an unknown date.

The COVID-19 caseload stands at 278,987 since the crisis began last March. Recoveries have topped 259,000 in the province.

Read more: Quebec loosens some coronavirus restrictions in time for spring break

The health crisis has claimed the lives of 10,258 Quebecers to date. However, the tally was amended Wednesday to remove two deaths previously attributed to the virus after an investigation, according to health authorities.

Hospitalizations remain on the decline with a total of 766, a drop of five compared to the previous day.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those patients, four fewer people are in intensive care units for a tally of 130.

Quebec vaccinated 1,714 people Tuesday. So far, more than 299,000 doses of the vaccine have been given.

The province carried out 28,672 tests Monday, the latest day for which screening information is provided.

Click to play video 'Quebec eases COVID-19 restrictions for spring break' Quebec eases COVID-19 restrictions for spring break
Quebec eases COVID-19 restrictions for spring break
