DNA leads to charges in 1981 sexual assaults reported at Foothills hospital campus

Calgary police are crediting significant advances in DNA science with helping cold case investigators lay charges in connection with two sexual assaults that happened nearly 40 years ago.

The first assault happened in the early hours on June 16, 1981. Police said the victim — a young, female nursing student — was attacked and raped by a stranger while returning to her residence in the Foothills Medical Centre.

The second assault happened a few weeks later, on the morning of July 1, 1981. Police said a young lab technician was returning to her vehicle from a building on the hospital campus when she was attacked and raped by a stranger.

Police said 64-year-old Patrick Zamora was charged with one count of rape and one count of rape and choking, as the crimes were defined in the Criminal Code of Canada at the time.

“These offences were investigated extensively in 1981 by detectives in the sex crimes unit with no offender identified in relation to the attacks,” Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle said in a news release.

“These cases highlight that dedicated investigative work coupled with technological advances can result in new information, leading to charges.

“Even after 40 years, we will not stop investigating cold cases.” Tweet This

Zamora is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 1.