Crime

Edmonton man charged in 2007 death of Calgary woman to make first court appearance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Tara-Anne Landgraf is seen in an undated handout photo. Landgraf, 37, was killed in 2007.
Tara-Anne Landgraf is seen in an undated handout photo. Landgraf, 37, was killed in 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Crimestoppers

An Edmonton man charged in a cold case killing is to make a court appearance in Calgary on Tuesday.

Police say the accused was 16 when the body of Tara-Anne Landgraf was discovered by a passerby in August 2007.

They say the 37-year-old woman was stabbed and sexually assaulted in what appeared to be a random attack.

Read more: DNA match leads to murder charge in 13-year-old Calgary cold case

The accused, who is now 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder and can’t be identified because he was a youth at the time.

Police say advances in forensics helped in the arrest.

A DNA profile was identified from evidence collected at the time, but no match was made.

Police say investigators took a fresh look at the case in 2019 and worked with forensic specialists, who were able to identify a suspect last September.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
