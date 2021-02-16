Menu

Crime

Woman, 30, dead after being struck by delivery truck in Parc-Extension

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
The Montreal police collision squad is investigating the fatal incident.
The Montreal police collision squad is investigating the fatal incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

A 30-year-old woman has died after being struck by a delivery truck late Tuesday morning in Montreal.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

 Pedestrian struck by snowplow fighting for her life

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. in a back alley off of Jean-Talon Boulevard and Wisemen Avenue, in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

The Montreal police collision squad is investigating the fatal incident.

More deaths on Quebec roads in 2020

After a preliminary report, it is believed the vehicle was reversing out of the alley when the pedestrian was walking behind unnoticed, according to media relations officer Raphaël Bergeron.

The 50-year-old driver was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

