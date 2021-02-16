Woman, 30, dead after being struck by delivery truck in Parc-Extension

A 30-year-old woman has died after being struck by a delivery truck late Tuesday morning in Montreal.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by snowplow fighting for her life
The incident happened at around 11 a.m. in a back alley off of Jean-Talon Boulevard and Wisemen Avenue, in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.
Trending Stories
The Montreal police collision squad is investigating the fatal incident.
READ MORE: More deaths on Quebec roads in 2020
After a preliminary report, it is believed the vehicle was reversing out of the alley when the pedestrian was walking behind unnoticed, according to media relations officer Raphaël Bergeron.
The 50-year-old driver was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments