More deaths on Quebec roads in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The total number of fatal collisions on Quebec roads increased slightly in 2020, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Across the province, 228 fatal accidents were recorded, 11 more than the previous year, according to the SQ report released Thursday.

The greatest increase was seen in the Lanaudière and Mauricie regions, where fatalities soared to 55 in 2020, up from 29 deaths in 2019.

Conversely, the Laurentians and Outaouais regions saw a dramatic decrease to 20 fatal accidents in 2020 from 40 deaths in 2019.

Motorcyclists were more likely to lose their lives on the roads of Quebec, according to the report. Out of 52 collisions involving at least one motorcycle, there were 54 fatalities in 2020. That’s up from the 41 fatal motorcycle accidents on average for the past five years.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Montreal pedestrian deaths at highest level in 6 years

The SQ reported three fewer pedestrian deaths, 18 in 2020 down from 21 in 2019. Cyclist fatalities were up however, with six deaths reported in 2020, two more than the average over the past five years.

The 2020 report identifies speeding and reckless driving as the biggest causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads, accounting for almost a third of all road deaths last year.

Distracted driving was blamed for 14 per cent of fatal crashes, followed by driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs as well as fatigue in 10 per cent of cases identified in the report.

Road accident victims not wearing their seat belts represent nearly 20 per cent of all road deaths in 2020.