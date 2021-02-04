Pedestrian struck by snowplow fighting for her life

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a snowplow Wednesday night in Montreal’s Ville Marie district.

The accident happened at around 6:45 p.m. as the pedestrian crossed Sherbrooke Street East at Montgomery just east of downtown Montreal.

“From the information we have at this time, it appears the driver did not see the pedestrian. At the time of the accident, it was dark outside. There is no indication of drugs or alcohol or speeding,” says police spokesperson Jean-Pierre

Brabant.

The victim was conscious as she was being transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the snowplow, a City of Montreal employee, was also taken to hospital and treated for shock.

Montreal recently announced it will require safety guards on all snow-clearing vehicles.

During a press conference just over one week ago, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said that all future snow-clearing contracts with the city would require vehicles to be equipped with safety guards to protect pedestrians and cyclists. She added that 52 per cent of snow removal vehicles performing snow removal operations in Montreal at currently equipped with guards.

It is not known if the snow-clearing vehicle involved in Wednesday’s accident was fitted with a snow guard, according to Brabant.