Stay-at-home order lifts in Simcoe Muskoka. Here’s what to expect

The stay-at-home order has officially lifted in Simcoe County and Muskoka, allowing the local economy to reopen with restrictions as the region transitions into Ontario’s red-control zone of its COVID-19 response framework.

Under the revised framework, which was first introduced in November 2020, indoor dining, gyms, hairdressers and salons can reopen with restrictions.

Gatherings of five are permitted indoors, while 25 are allowed outdoors. In-person shopping at retail stores can resume with restrictions, although movie theatres must remain closed, except for drive-in cinemas.

The change to Ontario’s coronavirus response framework comes as the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting a dip in COVID-19 cases, although concerns are mounting regarding new variants, which are more contagious than earlier strains.

As of Friday, local public health confirmed 150 total cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K. On top of that, a total of 86 people have screened positive for what health officials call a “variant of concern.”

Dr. Charles Gardner, the region’s top doctor, has said Barrie, Ont., has become “ground zero” for coronavirus variants of concern.

Under the red-control zone of Ontario’s revised COVID-19 response framework, here’s what to expect in Simcoe Muskoka:

Cannabis stores

Cannabis stores can be open.

Casinos, bingo halls, gaming

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming facilities can operate with caps of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors so long as physical distancing can be maintained.

Table games are banned.

Liquor can only be sold and served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and consumption of alcohol is banned between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Face coverings must be worn except when eating and drinking.

Facilities will be required to record contact information.

Cinemas, movie theatres, performing arts facilities

These facilities are closed except for drive-in cinemas. Rehearsals or performances being broadcast are allowed without spectators, and performers and employees must be two metres apart. Singers and musicians playing brass and wind instruments must be separated by impermeable barriers.

Meeting and event spaces

Venues can operate with caps of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors so long as physical distancing can be maintained.

The facilities must be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Liquor can only be sold and served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

A maximum of four people can be seated together.

Face coverings must be worn except when eating and drinking.

Music must be kept to as close to a normal conversation level as possible.

Contact information must be collected and screening is required.

Personal care services

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bathhouses and other “adult venues” must be closed. Sensory deprivation pods also are largely banned with limited exceptions.

If a service requires removal of face coverings, it won’t be allowed.

Contact information must be collected and screening is required.

Restaurants, bars, cafes

Establishments can operate with a cap of 10 people indoors so long as physical distancing can be maintained and screening of customers is conducted. Outdoor dining, takeout, delivery and drive-through businesses can operate.

Buffet-style restaurants aren’t allowed to open.

For people who want to line up outside to get inside, they must wear face coverings and stay two metres apart.

The facilities must be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Liquor can only be sold and served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

A maximum of four people can be seated together.

Face coverings must be worn except when eating and drinking. Employees must wear personal protective equipment and eye protection if they come within two metres of customers who don’t have face coverings.

Music must be kept to as close to a normal conversation level as possible. Dancing, singing and live music is banned.

Nightclubs and strip clubs can only operate as restaurants and bars.

Schools and post-secondary institutions

Schools and daycare facilities will be allowed to remain open in accordance with previous reopening plans and adherence to evolving public health guidelines.

Post-secondary institutions can stay open for in-person instruction only for programs that require it (for example, clinical medical training, trades etc.). Virtual learning will be required for all other situations.

Shopping and retail

In-person shopping can occur, but supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and other stores primarily selling groceries must cap the number of customers to 75 per cent of the approved capacity. For all other retail and big-box stores, there is a cap of 50 per cent capacity.

Safety plans, screening information and capacity limits need to be posted in a visible location.

Fitting rooms will need to be reduced so people are not changing in adjacent stalls.

For malls with indoor food courts, there will be a cap of 10 customers.

Music must be reduced to a normal conversation level “if possible.”

Customers will need to maintain a two-metre distance and wearing face coverings in accordance with the existing regulations.

For people who want to line up outside to get inside, they must wear face coverings and stay two metres apart.

Curbside pickup and delivery will continue to be allowed.

Social gatherings, religious services, weddings, funerals

Organized public events and social gatherings are capped at five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

For religious services, ceremonies and weddings, there will be an indoor cap of 30 per cent of the approved capacity and 100 people outdoors. Physical distancing must be adhered to.

Sports and recreation fitness

Two metres of physical distance must be kept at all times. The spacing must be increased to three metres in weight training and exercise equipment areas as well as during exercise and fitness classes.

Factoring in physical distancing, there is a cap of 10 people in indoor areas with weight and exercise equipment and during indoor classes. For outside classes, there’s a cap of 25 people. No spectators are allowed except for parents or guardians of participants under the age of 18.

Team sports, games and scrimmage are banned except for training.

All activities where people might come within two metres are banned and no contact is allowed during team or individual sports. However, there are exemptions for high-performance athletes and for parasports.

For people visiting facilities, visits must be capped at 90 minutes and face coverings must be worn except while exercising. Music must be lowered to regular conversation levels to prevent shouting.

Contact information must be gathered and reservations will be required. Screening of participants will need to be done and associated safety plans must be posted in a visible location.

— With files from Global News’ Nick Westoll

