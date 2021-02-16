Police seek missing London, Ont. man

Send this page to someone via email

London Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old London man last seen in the northwest end of the city.

They say Christopher Zellas was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, in the area of Hyde Park and Dyer Drive. He was wearing a black winter coat, black pants, and black Nike running shorts.

Police believe he may also be driving a four-door Kia Optima.

Christopher is described as a male, Caucasian, roughly six feet, 170 lbs, with a medium build, short blonde hair and a blonde goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

