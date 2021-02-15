Menu

Canada

OPP investigating after person found dead inside vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 15, 2021 12:06 pm
OPP say investigations are ongoing and a post-mortem exam has been scheduled.
OPP say investigations are ongoing and a post-mortem exam has been scheduled.

Oxford County OPP are investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Charles Street West address.

Read more: OPP investigation underway in Middlesex County after person found dead in home

When officers arrived, they found someone inside a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of a business.

Trending Stories

Police say the person was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Click to play video 'OPP continue investigation into 88-year-old Caledon man’s death' OPP continue investigation into 88-year-old Caledon man’s death
OPP continue investigation into 88-year-old Caledon man’s death – Oct 2, 2020
