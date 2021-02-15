OPP investigating after person found dead inside vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

Oxford County OPP are investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.
Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Charles Street West address.
When officers arrived, they found someone inside a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of a business.
Trending Stories
Police say the person was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP say investigations are ongoing and a post-mortem exam has been scheduled.
OPP continue investigation into 88-year-old Caledon man’s death
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments