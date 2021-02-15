OPP investigating after person found dead inside vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Oxford County OPP are investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Charles Street West address.

Read more: OPP investigation underway in Middlesex County after person found dead in home

When officers arrived, they found someone inside a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of a business.

Police say the person was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say investigations are ongoing and a post-mortem exam has been scheduled.

2:20 OPP continue investigation into 88-year-old Caledon man’s death OPP continue investigation into 88-year-old Caledon man’s death – Oct 2, 2020

Advertisement