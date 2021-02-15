Coronavirus: 3 new cases for Peterborough area; close contacts surge over 200; PRHC outbreak over

Send this page to someone via email

On the eve of the region entering the yellow-zone designation, Peterborough Public Health reports three new cases of COVID-19 on Family Day as the number of close contacts surges over 200.

The new cases follow a dozen new cases reported over the weekend (six each on Saturday and Sunday). There were also four more resolved cases reported Monday at 4:36 p.m. on the health unit’s COVID-tracker to bring the number of active cases to 22 — down from 23 on Sunday.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Over the weekend, the health unit reported the outbreak at Peterborough Regional Health Centre was over. The outbreak was declared on Jan. 21 on the A2/B2 units (stroke rehabilitation) after a patient tested positive.

There remains one active outbreak at Peterborough Retirement Residence which was declared on Jan. 26.

Of the health unit’s 579 cases since the pandemic was declared, 548 are now resolved — approximately 95 per cent.

As of Friday, PRHC reports three inpatients with COVID-19 — an update was not available. There were also 17 patients as a result of transfers from other areas.

Since the pandemic’s beginnings there have been 24 hospitalized cases for the health unit, three of which required the intensive care unit.

The health unit reports there are now 205 close contacts — up from 182 on Sunday. There were 54 reported on Friday and 60 on Saturday. On the weekend the health unit advised five classes at Havelock Belmont Public School to self-isolate following two cases of COVID-19 connected to the school

There have been nine deaths since the pandemic was declared — three associated with an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in November 2020.

On Monday, the health unit reported more than 42,500 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

